Indian castor bean sustainability program a success

Arkema and BASF, along with castor oil firm Jayant Agro-Organics and the civil society organization Solidaridad, have wrapped up an initiative to put a sustainable castor oil supply chain in place in Gujarat, India. Project Pragati, named for the Hindi word for progress, awarded certificates to 1,019 castor bean farmers for sustainability improvements relating to productivity, social impact, environment, health, and safety. The nylon 11 precursor 11-aminoundecanoic acid is derived from castor oil.
