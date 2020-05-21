Kaneka expands biopolymer capacity in Japan

Kaneka plans to build a plant with capacity for 20,000 metric tons (t) per year of poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyhexanoate) (PHBH), a biodegradable, biobased polymer. Kaneka completed a 5,000 t plant in December at a cost of nearly $25 million. The company says the resin is already gaining traction among firms such as Japanese 7-Eleven stores, which use straws made of PHBH. The company hopes to expand capacity to 100,000–200,000 t by 2030.
