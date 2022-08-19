LG Chem and ADM detail lactic acid plans

South Korean chemical maker LG Chem and the US agricultural giant ADM have selected Decatur, Illinois, as the site for their proposed corn-based lactic acid and polylactic acid (PLA) polymer plants. ADM will own a majority stake of the firms’ lactic acid venture, which will produce 150,000 metric tons (t) per year. LG Chem will own a majority interest in the PLA facility, which will have 75,000 t of annual capacity. The companies hope to make a final investment decision and begin construction next year. They are targeting start-up by early 2026.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter