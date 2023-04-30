LG Chem and Gevo aim to scale biobased propylene

LG Chem and Gevo are working together to scale up and commercialize biobased propylene using Gevo’s ethanol-to-olefins technology. LG plans to use the product to make chemicals. Gevo claims that its process is cheaper and more energy efficient than other biobased routes to propylene; the firm says the same technology could eventually be used to replace petrochemicals used in consumer products such as car parts, flooring, and diapers.
This story was updated on May 5, 2023, to correct the product LG Chem plans to make. LG wants to use biobased propylene to make chemicals, not sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter