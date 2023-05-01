Quote of the Week

May 1, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 14
Researchers seek to improve the selectivity and sensitivity of field-deployable devices that can detect ultralow levels of the contaminants in water
As society strains to contain greenhouse gas emissions, companies are pulling carbon dioxide out of geological deposits
The 205-year-old British firm is betting on low-carbon technology to turn its fortunes around
Working with pharmaceutical authorities and harm reduction efforts, her team is helping suss out bad medications and street drugs
New radiative cooling material works better than others while being waterproof, breathable and easy to make
Former Harvard University chemist sentenced to time served, 6 months of home confinement, a $50,000 fine, and $33,600 in restitution to the IRS