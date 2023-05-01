Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 1, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 14

Researchers seek to improve the selectivity and sensitivity of field-deployable devices that can detect ultralow levels of the contaminants in water

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 14
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I’m really interested in getting things off of a benchtop and into the setting where they’re useful.”

Rebecca Clark, graduate student, Purdue University

Persistent Pollutants

Spurred by new regulations, the race is on for low-cost PFAS sensors

Researchers seek to improve the selectivity and sensitivity of field-deployable devices that can detect ultralow levels of the contaminants in water

We are mining CO₂ in America

As society strains to contain greenhouse gas emissions, companies are pulling carbon dioxide out of geological deposits

Under pressure, Johnson Matthey seeks profit in hydrogen

The 205-year-old British firm is betting on low-carbon technology to turn its fortunes around

  • Drug Safety

    Marya Lieberman’s paper drug tests promote safety in low-resource settings

    Working with pharmaceutical authorities and harm reduction efforts, her team is helping suss out bad medications and street drugs

  • Photonics

    Skin-inspired fabric could keep people much cooler than the air around them

    New radiative cooling material works better than others while being waterproof, breathable and easy to make

  • Consumer Products

    Lululemon sells biobased nylon shirt

Science Concentrates

image name
Misconduct

Charles M. Lieber will not serve further jail time

Former Harvard University chemist sentenced to time served, 6 months of home confinement, a $50,000 fine, and $33,600 in restitution to the IRS

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

A mammoth meatball and powdered beer

 

Job listings

