L’Oréal invests in Genomatica venture

L’Oréal is investing an undisclosed sum in a joint venture led by Genomatica and hopes to use the firm’s biotech products as replacements for traditional ingredients. Genomatica and Unilever launched the JV in June 2022 with a joint investment worth $120 million, describing the project as an effort to develop palm oil alternatives. The chemical company Kao joined the venture later that year. L’Oréal aims to source 95% of its ingredients from renewable or abundant sources by 2030.
