Lanxess and Matrìca to make sustainable preservatives

Lanxess will make what it calls a “new generation of sustainable preservatives” with raw materials derived from vegetable oils. The raw materials will come from the Italian company Matrìca, which converted a petrochemical plant into a bioproduction facility that makes additives, lubricants, and plastics from local crops such as thistle. The preservatives will be used in household cleaners, laundry and dishwashing products, and paints and coatings. Last year, Lanxess paid more than $2 billion to acquire preservative businesses from Intace, Theseo, Emerald Kalama Chemical, and International Flavors & Fragrances.
