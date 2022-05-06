Lummus will license Braskem bioethylene technology

Lummus Technology has agreed to license Braskem’s green ethylene technology to third parties. Braskem operates a plant in Triunfo, Brazil, that dehydrates sugarcane-derived ethanol into ethylene. The firm then converts the ethylene to biobased polyethylene and ethylene vinyl acetate. Lummus provides 40% of the world’s conventional steam cracking technology for making ethylene. It is now looking to get deeper into sustainable technologies such as biobased raw materials and polymer recycling. The companies are considering projects in the US and Thailand.
