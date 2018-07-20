Lygos raises funds for industrial biotech

Lygos has raised $15.5 million in a series B funding round led by IA Ventures and First Round Capital. The Berkeley, Calif.-based firm says it now has raised a total of $40 million to advance its main product, biobased malonic acid, as well as other organic acids such as aspartic acid and glycolic acid. CEO Eric Steen says the firm combines advanced biotechnology and computer science to develop new industrial biochemicals.
