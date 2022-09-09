Manus gets funds to develop the antimalarial artemisinin

Manus Bio has received a fourth award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a biobased route to the antimalarial drug artemisinin. The industrial biotech firm says the $2 million award will help it scale up its process for a key intermediate, dihydroartemisinic acid. Artemisinin is now extracted from sweet wormwood, but availability of the plant is subject to the vagaries of farming, Manus says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter