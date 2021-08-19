NatureWorks to build second PLA plant

NatureWorks, the polylactic acid (PLA) joint venture between Cargill and Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical, plans to spend $600 million to establish its second manufacturing complex, a longtime goal of the company. The plant, to be built in Nakhon Sawan Province, Thailand, will have 75,000 metric tons per year of capacity for the biobased polymer when it opens in 2024. NatureWorks opened its first plant, in Blair, Nebraska, in 2002, when it was a partnership between Cargill and Dow. It doubled capacity at the site in 2011 and started an incremental expansion project last year.
