Neste, LyondellBasell turn waste oil into plastics

Neste and LyondellBasell Industries are claiming an industry first by turning waste and residue food oils into both polyethylene and polypropylene. Neste used its NEXBTL technology to turn the oils into hydrocarbon feedstock. Lyondell mixed the feedstock with conventional hydrocarbons and converted the blend into olefins and then thousands of metric tons of polymer at its Wesseling, Germany, site. The polymers have over 30% renewable content, the firms say.
