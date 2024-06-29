New Energy Blue advances cellulosic ethanol plans

The biobased fuel and chemical developer New Energy Blue has firmed up plans for its cellulosic ethanol plant in Mason City, Iowa. The company has selected the engineering and construction firm ARCO/Murray for the project, and the two have signed a $650 million construction contract. The firms are also developing plans for 15 more facilities by 2030. New Energy Blue has an exclusive license to a cellulosic ethanol technology developed by the Danish energy company Ørsted. It has a deal to dehydrate about half of the ethanol it will make in Mason City into ethylene at a plant in Texas and sell it to Dow.
