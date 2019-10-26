Novamont plans demonstration plant for furandicarboxylic acid

Novamont plans to spend about $11 million to build a demonstration facility at its site in Terni, Italy, for the sugar-derived monomer furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA). Novamont says it will use FDCA as a raw material for biodegradable polyesters used in its Mater-Bi line of plastics. Separately, Novamont has opened a Mater-Bi plant in Patrica, Italy, that complements a similar facility in Terni.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter