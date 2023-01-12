Origin Materials to issue bonds for chloromethyl furfural plant

The Louisiana State Bond Commission has approved Origin Materials’ plan to issue up to $1.5 billion in tax-exempt bonds to finance the construction of a facility making chloromethyl furfural (CMF), a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate and other chemicals. The firm plans to build the $1.1 billion plant in Geismar, Louisiana, by 2025. Origin makes CMF by treating wood waste with hydrochloric acid. The firm expects to complete a smaller plant in Ontario this month.
