Origin Materials licenses Avantium technology

Origin Materials has licensed technology from the Dutch firm Avantium for producing furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) from chloromethyl furfural (CMF). Avantium received about $5 million last year and will get another $8 million milestone payment. Avantium is developing FDCA as a raw material for polyethylene furanoate, a polyester polymer with strong barrier properties. Origin makes CMF at a pilot facility in Ontario and plans to build a larger facility in Geismar, Louisiana.
