Origin Materials unveiled second plant

Origin Materials will build its second plant in Geismar, Louisiana. The company has a technology to treat lignocellulosic feedstock with hydrochloric acid to yield chloromethyl furfural, an intermediate that can be used to make the polyethylene terephthalate precursor p-xylene. Origin’s first plant, in Sarnia, Ontario, will have the capacity to process 25,000 metric tons (t) of feedstock annually when it is completed later this year. The Geismar plant will cost $750 million and have capacity of 1 million t. It is set to open in 2025. The company is receiving $100 million in state and local incentives.
