PHA makers RWDC and Danimer advance production plans

RWDC Industries, a maker of the biodegradable polymer polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), has raised $95 million in series B funding, bringing its total financing to $208 million. The company will use the money to expand capacity at its Athens, Georgia, plant to 50,000 metric tons (t) per year. It also plans a facility in Singapore. RWDC finished a 5,000 t plant in Athens earlier this year and has begun building a 25,000 t unit set for completion in 2023. Separately, Danimer Scientific says it expects to break ground this quarter for a PHA plant in Bainbridge, Georgia. It will have capacity of about 110,000 t when completed in 2024.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter