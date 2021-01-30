Pine chemicals plant set for South Carolina

A new company, Mainstream Pine Products, plans to spend $90 million to build a facility in Berkeley County, South Carolina, that will refine crude tall oil (CTO), a by-product of paper manufacture, into specialty chemicals. The company says the plant will open in 2023 with the capacity to process 100,000 metric tons per year of CTO. Mainstream says it has engaged Citigroup Global Markets to arrange tax-exempt financing for the plant, which will be the first new plant of its kind in the US in 25 years, according to Mainstream CEO Rob Helwick.
