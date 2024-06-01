Resonac links with Neste on cracker feedstocks

The Finnish refiner Neste will supply its biobased ethylene cracker feedstock Neste RE to the Japanese chemical maker Resonac. The Japanese trading company Marubeni will handle the logistics of delivering the feedstock, which is made from waste and residue fats and oils, to Resonac’s Oita, Japan, complex. Resonac sees the feedstock as a step toward carbon neutrality for the Japanese petrochemical industry.
