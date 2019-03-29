Sealed Air to sell biobased plastic

Sealed Air will spend $24 million at its plant in Simpsonville, South Carolina, to make food packaging out of Kuraray’s Plantic resins. Based on starch and offering a high oxygen barrier, the Japanese firm’s resins will be used to package perishable foods such as poultry, beef, and seafood. Kuraray is spending $15 million of its own to establish Plantic production in Houston. Both facilities are scheduled to start up in 2020. Kuraray currently imports the material from its plant in Australia.
