Sironix raises funds for biosurfactants

Sironix Renewables has raised $645,000 in seed funding and $1.15 million from the US Department of Energy to advance its Eosix technology for producing plant-based surfactants. Sironix uses a chemical process to combine starch ingredients with natural oils to make anionic surfactants for cleaning products and other applications. The Seattle-based firm notes that its production process doesn’t generate 1,4-dioxane, a likely carcinogen found in some surfactants.
