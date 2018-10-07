Start-up raises funding for superabsorbent biomolecules

Ecovia Renewables, a developer of biomass-derived molecules, has raised seed funding of $1.6 million. One of C&EN’s 10 Start-ups to Watch in 2017, the firm is commercializing a technology based on engineered microbes developed at the University of Michigan, which is contributing $500,000 to the investment round. Ecovia is currently developing superabsorbent polymers to be used in compostable diapers.
