Sumitomo Chemical will work with the biobased chemical firm Conagen to develop p-hydroxystyrene using a combination of biosynthesis and chemosynthesis. The partners say they will combine Conagen’s expertise in microbial strain design with Sumitomo’s proficiency in chemical production to create a monomer made from 100% renewable carbon. Sumitomo invested $30 million in Conagen in April 2020.
