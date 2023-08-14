Quote of the Week

Thanks to polymer chemistry, plastics make up an essential part of nearly everything we touch. These 7 polymers are woven into the fabric of our daily lives
Spurred by legislation, chemists devised a set of principles to rein in environmental harm.
Our drive to create, extract, and use molecules in novel ways is inextricably tied to disasters—some that erupted in just moments and others that unfolded over decades. Stemming the damage these disasters have caused to the environment and human health and preventing future crises will be key challenges in the next century
As the fields of genetics and molecular biology evolved over the 20th century, scientists set out to use cell and genetic engineering to create medicines. These 5 events helped lay the foundation for a new therapeutics industry
Deciphering DNA’s double-helical configuration launched an era of innovation in medical and life sciences research
Bulky organic groups bend metallocenes into nanometer-scale cyclocenes