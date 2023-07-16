Syclus planning ethanol to ethylene

The start-up Syclus has chosen technology from the French engineering firm Axens for an ethanol-to-ethylene plant it is planning in Chemelot industrial park, in Geleen, the Netherlands. The plant will have capacity for about 100,000 metric tons per year of ethylene, the quality of which will be suitable for the region’s ethylene pipeline network. CropEnergies, a German firm that owns a 50% stake in Syclus, will supply ethanol to the plant. Syclus estimates that the plant will cost $145 million to build and come on line in 2026.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter