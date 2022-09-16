Advertisement

Biobased Chemicals

Tire maker Bridgestone invests in guayule rubber

by Michael McCoy
September 16, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 33
A closeup of a woody shrub.
Credit: Bridgestone
Bridgestone says growing guayule requires half the water of crops such as cotton and alfalfa.

Bridgestone plans to put $42 million more into commercializing guayule-derived rubber in the US Southwest. The Japanese tire maker says it will work with farmers and Native American tribes to plant up to 10,000 hectares of the shrub and produce commercial quantities of the rubber by 2030. Bridgestone has been developing the tire ingredient since 2012 and says it has invested $100 million in the effort.

