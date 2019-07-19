Topsoe will test biogas route to methanol

The Danish catalysis company Haldor Topsoe will build a 10 kg/h plant to demonstrate technology for producing methanol from biogas using its electrified reactor. Topsoe’s technique for producing synthesis gas from methane with electricity was recently published in Science. The demonstration facility, to open in 2022 in Foulum, Denmark, will convert methane from organic waste decomposition into synthesis gas and then into methanol.
