Total Corbion makes PLA in Thailand

A joint venture of Total and Corbion has started up a 1,000-metric-ton-per-year polylactic acid pilot facility in Rayong, Thailand. PLA is made from lactide, a fermentation product that Corbion specializes in. Total Corbion is also building a 75,000-metric-ton-per-year plant on the site. The launch provides an Asian source of PLA for biobased, biodegradable plastics. In North America, the main producer of PLA is NatureWorks.
