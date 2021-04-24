Trillium launches for renewable chemicals

The start-up Trillium Renewable Chemicals has launched with backing from the Belgian investment firm Capricorn Partners and technology from the nonprofit Southern Research. Trillium has $8.5 million from Capricorn’s sustainable chemistry fund to scale up a Southern Research thermochemical process for converting sugars and glycerin into acrylonitrile and propylene glycol. Southern patented the process in 2017.
