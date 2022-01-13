Wacker and Biosyntia to make biobased biotin in Europe

Hoping to capitalize on growing interest in wellness, Germany’s Wacker Chemie is teaming up with the Danish biotech firm Biosyntia to produce biotin, also called vitamin B7, at a site in Europe using a fermentation process. Biotin is usually made synthetically. China is a major biotin producer, accounting for more than 90% of the biotin imported to the US. Wacker already has a Spanish fermentation plant that makes the amino acid cysteine, another fine chemical produced in large quantities in China.
