World Energy plans another sustainable aviation fuel plant

World Energy plans to build a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Houston. The company uses a process, developed by Honeywell, to hydrotreat esters and fatty acids, such as discarded fry oil, into aviation fuel. The Houston plant will have annual capacity of about 950 million L when it comes on line in 2025. Earlier this year, World Energy announced that it would build a plant of similar capacity near Los Angeles at a cost of $2 billion. Air Products will supply hydrogen to that unit. World Energy aims to make 3.8 million L of SAF annually by 2030.
