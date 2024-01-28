Zymochem raises $21 million for biomanufacturing

Zymochem has raised $21 million in series A funding from Toyota, Lululemon, and other investors. The company says it will use that funding and a $4 million US Department of Energy grant it received in November to launch its first commercial-scale material, a biobased absorbent polymer that can be used in hygiene products. Other firms have been trying to commercialize biobased acrylic acid, a raw material for the superabsorbent polymer used in diapers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter