ADM and Spiber team up to make biopolymer

The agribusiness giant ADM says it will collaborate with Spiber to produce Spiber’s fermentation-derived polymers, called Brewed Protein polymers, for use in clothing and other consumer products. Spiber, based in Japan, makes proteins from sugar and spins them into silk- and wool-like fibers. ADM will contribute large-scale manufacturing technology, engineering, and access to corn dextrose as a feedstock.
