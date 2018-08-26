ADM buys U.K. probiotics firm

Archer Daniels Midland has expanded its reach in nutraceuticals with the $240 million acquisition of Probiotics International. The U.K. firm is known for its Protexin brand of live bacteria probiotics, which are used as supplements. It also sells other health care products for people, pets, and livestock. Last year, ADM bought Biopolis, a provider of microbial technologies, and it has announced research partnerships in the prebiotics, probiotics, personalized nutrition, and animal-health enzyme markets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter