Amyris exits vitamin E in deal with DSM

Biobased specialty firm Amyris will wrap up a years-long vitamin E deal by selling its royalty rights to partner DSM for $57 million. Amyris will no longer be in the vitamin E business, but the two firms will continue to work together. In 2017, Amyris sold its plant in Brotas, Brazil, to DSM. Now DSM will produce Amyris’s molecules for markets including flavors and fragrances, skin care, sweeteners, and cannabinoids. That deal will be worth up to $40 million over the next 3 years, Amyris says.
