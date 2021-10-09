Animal-free dairy firm Perfect Day raises $350 million

The animal-free dairy company Perfect Day has raised $350 million in series D funding, bringing its total financing to $750 million. Perfect Day launched in 2014 and introduced its flagship product, a fermented protein, last year. Plant-based ice cream was later launched by a consumer products division. The firm also acquired a bioprocessing facility in Utah last year that it now offers to other companies looking to scale up their own animal-free ingredients.
