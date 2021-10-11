Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 11, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 37

Consumer product companies have set lofty goals for recycling but have so far made only modest progress

Cover image:Consumer product companies have set lofty goals for recycling but have so far made only modest progress

Credit: Shutterstrock

Volume 99 | Issue 37
Quote of the Week

“Be kind to yourself and know you are not alone.”

Jen Heemstra, professor, Emory University

Recycling

Will plastics recycling meet its deadline?

Preventive cancer vaccine based on neoantigens gets put to the test

Studying the vaccine in dogs could provide insight into its effectiveness in people

Dawn Pratt is on a mission to increase Indigenous representation in STEM, one fun science class at a time

Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation chemist turned educator is working to increase Indigenous representation in STEM by showing Indigenous students they belong in science

  • Graduate Education

    Coping with COVID-19 uncertainty—again

    Moving into the academic year with a pandemic still looming

  • Profiles

    NIH director Francis Collins to step down

    Longtime leader of premier biomedical research funding agency will return to genomics research

Science Concentrates

Nobel Prize

Pioneers of asymmetric organocatalysis win 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Benjamin List and David W. C. MacMillan take home the prize for revolutionizing chiral organic synthesis with small-molecule catalysts

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

The sound and the volatiles and a fly queen serving face

 

