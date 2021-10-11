Quote of the Week

October 11, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 37
Consumer product companies have set lofty goals for recycling but have so far made only modest progress
Cover image:Consumer product companies have set lofty goals for recycling but have so far made only modest progress
Credit: Shutterstrock
Studying the vaccine in dogs could provide insight into its effectiveness in people
Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation chemist turned educator is working to increase Indigenous representation in STEM by showing Indigenous students they belong in science
Moving into the academic year with a pandemic still looming
Longtime leader of premier biomedical research funding agency will return to genomics research
Benjamin List and David W. C. MacMillan take home the prize for revolutionizing chiral organic synthesis with small-molecule catalysts