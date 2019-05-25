BASF, Glycosyn join for HMOs for adults

BASF and Glycosyn will partner to develop human milk oligosaccharides for use in dietary supplements, functional nutrition, and medical food. Manufacturing of HMOs such as 2′-fucosyllactose was launched as a way to make infant formula more like mother’s milk. But now firms want to add the sugars to products promising to improve gastrointestinal health in adolescents and adults. Glycosyn has patents for those HMO uses, while BASF brings manufacturing expertise.
