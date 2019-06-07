BASF lets the sun shine in

BASF has formed an alliance with and made an investment in siHealth. Oxfordshire, England–based siHealth has developed a phone application that uses satellite technology and a user’s location to track exposure to the sun. The app can also help consumers choose appropriate sun care products to prevent sunburn and premature skin aging. BASF, a supplier of synthetic and mineral-based sunscreens, says it will market the siHealth technology through personal care product formulators.
