Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Behind the scenes, scientifically, at In-Cosmetics﻿

First-ever R&D tours are kicked off at annual ingredient showcase in Amsterdam﻿

by Marc S. Reisch
April 20, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of Physcomitrella patens moss.
Credit: Pirex/English Wikipedia
Mibelle Biochemistry’s MossCellTec No. 1 is an extract of Physcomitrella patens moss with skin-cell-rejuvenating properties.

Flash and glitz are the name of the game at In-Cosmetics Global, the annual personal care ingredients show, held this year in Amsterdam. But in an effort to display the science behind the latest lotions and potions, Reed Exhibitions, organizers of the April 17–19 event, offered for the first time what they billed as exclusive R&D tours for formulation professionals.

Promising a look at the most compelling ingredients and sophisticated technologies at the show, cosmetic chemist and consultant Rouah Al-Wakeel led groups of about 20 on the tours. One, for instance, focused on biotechnology-derived active ingredients.

Wearing wireless headphones, the group followed Al-Wakeel through the massive RAI exhibition center, which was hosting nearly 800 exhibitors and 9,000 visitors. Some of the ingredients she highlighted offered antiaging benefits or skin protection against environmental pollutants.

Along the way, Al-Wakeel introduced speakers who detailed their newest products. For instance, Guglielmo Bifulco of Kalichem described Kalinat DNA, an ingredient he said is capable of increasing skin thickness and elasticity and of stimulating the immune system. He recommended the product for antiaging creams and formulations intended to sooth air-pollution-stressed skin.

Fred Zülli, managing director of Mibelle Biochemistry, talked about MossCellTec No. 1, an ingredient that “enhances cell nucleus function for resilient skin.” An extract from Physcomitrella patens moss, it rejuvenates aged skin cells, allowing them to quickly adapt to changes in climate, Zülli said. He hinted that MossCellTec No. 2 and extracts with additional benefits are coming soon.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biobased boomed at In-cosmetics 2022
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cosmetic chemistry on view in New York City
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Group says sunscreen makers cheat on SPF labels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE