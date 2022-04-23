Bridgestone and LanzaTech to recycle tires

The tire maker Bridgestone is working with the green chemical company LanzaTech to turn old tires into new ones. LanzaTech says it can already use gas fermentation to convert tires into ethanol, which can be turned into plastic packaging or surfactants. LanzaTech now hopes to use ethanol to make butadiene, a key ingredient for tires. Bridgestone has pledged to go carbon neutral and use only renewable materials by 2050.
