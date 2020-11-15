Advertisement

Consumer Products

Newscripts

C&EN’s 2020 holiday gift guide

by Bethany Halford
November 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 44
Holiday gift ideas

Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life

Science mandala coasters Beverages rest harmoniously on these pretty patterned coasters. A pack of five costs $24.99 from Svaha.

Five round coasters featuring a complex pattern of science items.
Credit: Svaha

Sodium Fine eye shadow palette Experiment with a new look using these 12 shimmering shades for $45 from Makeup Scientist.

Eye shadow pigments in an Erlenmeyer flask–shaped palette.
Credit: Makeup Scientist

Stainless-steel wine tumbler This laser-engraved cup is available in a range of colors and comes with a lid and a metal straw, for $13.99 each at the ChemicallySpeaking shop at Etsy.

Stainless-steel tumblers featuring laser engravings of the US Department of Transportation's symbol of flammability for ethanol.
Credit: ChemicallySpeaking

Nuclear magnetic resonance pin Show your love of analytical instrumentation with this two-piece pin, for $15 from d-Orbital Games. The NMR tube detaches from the instrument, thanks to a tiny magnet (of course).

A pin that looks like a nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy instrument.
Credit: d-Orbital Games

Chemistry key chain Keep the laboratory keys together with this adorable acrylic key chain, for $11.75 from Roocharms on Etsy.

Acrylic key chain that looks like an Erlenmeyer flask with a face.
Credit: Roocharms

Science-themed face mask These masks, available in science-themed fabric, start at $14 from Maribel’s Masks. The masks can be customized with options like straw holes and silk linings, and the website has information on each design’s breathability.

Face mask in periodic table fabric with a straw hold and silk lining.
Credit: Maribel's Masks

Kevin Davies’s Editing Humanity This book details the science that won this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry. It’s available for $18.99 on Amazon.

Book cover of Editing Humanity.
Credit: Pegasus Books

Please send comments andsuggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

