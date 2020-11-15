C&EN’s 2020 holiday gift guide

Holiday gift ideas
Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life
Science mandala coasters Beverages rest harmoniously on these pretty patterned coasters. A pack of five costs $24.99 from Svaha.
Sodium Fine eye shadow palette Experiment with a new look using these 12 shimmering shades for $45 from Makeup Scientist.
Stainless-steel wine tumbler This laser-engraved cup is available in a range of colors and comes with a lid and a metal straw, for $13.99 each at the ChemicallySpeaking shop at Etsy.
Nuclear magnetic resonance pin Show your love of analytical instrumentation with this two-piece pin, for $15 from d-Orbital Games. The NMR tube detaches from the instrument, thanks to a tiny magnet (of course).
Chemistry key chain Keep the laboratory keys together with this adorable acrylic key chain, for $11.75 from Roocharms on Etsy.
Science-themed face mask These masks, available in science-themed fabric, start at $14 from Maribel’s Masks. The masks can be customized with options like straw holes and silk linings, and the website has information on each design’s breathability.
Kevin Davies’s Editing Humanity This book details the science that won this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry. It’s available for $18.99 on Amazon.
