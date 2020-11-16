Advertisement

November 16, 2020 Issue

09844-cover1-webopener.jpg
09844-cover1-webopener.jpg
November 16, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 44

Nothing stops these chemistry entrepreneurs from working toward a better future

Cover image:Nothing stops these entrepreneurs from working toward a better future

Credit: Matt Chinworth Illustration

Volume 98 | Issue 44
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“If you do choose chemistry as a major, you will gain a superhero’s vision of this universe.”

Chemjobber, industrial chemist and blogger

Start-ups

C&EN’s 2020 10 Start-Ups to Watch

Nothing stops these chemistry entrepreneurs from working toward a better future

Finance

Is green investing influencing the value of chemical companies?

Interest in sustainability-led investing has skyrocketed, but its impact on chemical firms is not yet clear

Women In Science

Chemjobber's letter to his daughters about career choices

Choose a field you love, and be prepared to break down gender and racial barriers

  • Global Health

    Biden-Harris priorities include areas important to chemists and chemistry

    Revised policies aim to control the coronavirus, recover the economy, address inequity, and combat climate change

  • Vaccines

    Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is successful in late-stage trial

    A preliminary analysis of the 43,500-person study found the firms’ jointly developed mRNA vaccine 90% effective compared with placebo

  • Catalysis

    Road to chiral alkylamines paved with iridium

    Cationic catalyst adds amines to internal alkenes

Science Concentrates

image name
Global Health

Biden-Harris priorities include areas important to chemists and chemistry

Revised policies aim to control the coronavirus, recover the economy, address inequity, and combat climate change

Business & Policy Concentrates

image
Consumer Products

C&EN’s 2020 holiday gift guide

 

