November 16, 2020 Issue

C&EN’s 2020 10 Start-Ups to Watch
Nothing stops these chemistry entrepreneurs from working toward a better future
November 16, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 44
Cover image:Nothing stops these entrepreneurs from working toward a better future
Credit: Matt Chinworth Illustration
Interest in sustainability-led investing has skyrocketed, but its impact on chemical firms is not yet clear
Choose a field you love, and be prepared to break down gender and racial barriers
Revised policies aim to control the coronavirus, recover the economy, address inequity, and combat climate change
A preliminary analysis of the 43,500-person study found the firms’ jointly developed mRNA vaccine 90% effective compared with placebo
Cationic catalyst adds amines to internal alkenes
