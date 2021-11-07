Advertisement

Consumer Products

Newscripts

C&EN’s 2021 holiday gift guide

by Bethany Halford
November 7, 2021
Holiday gift ideas

Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life

Chemistry-class toy Create a science scene for your kids’ (or your own) action figures with this set from Playmobil for $20.

Child's toy that has three figures in a chemistry classroom with books, lab bench, and chemistry equipment.
Credit: Playmobil

Lucite element cubes Luciteria Science captures elements in acrylic cubes. Grab a favorite, like iodine for $115, or collect them all.

An ampoule of iodine embedded in a lucite cube.
Credit: Luciteria Science

Baking a cake tea towel Printed with all the chemistry you need to whip up something scrumptious, this tea towel costs about $24 from the Chemist Tree.

A tea towel printed with several molecules related to cake, including sugar and vanilla.
Credit: The Chemist Tree

Catalyst spiral notebook Write or doodle in this adorable notebook for about $18 from Flaming Imp.

A spiral notebook with a cartoon cat in a beaker.
Credit: Flaming Imp

Chemistry-lab canvas shoulder tote You can show off your chemistry or go incognito with this reversible bag for $25 from Cognitive Surplus.

Reversible canvas tote bag covered in chemistry-related artwork.
Credit: Cognitive Surplus

Caffeine-constellation camper mug Coffee’s key component gets a constellation-inspired look on this mug for $25 from Two Photon Art.

A white mug with the structure of caffeine made from celestial bodies.
Credit: Two Photon Art

Overnight reaction sticker Let your lab mates know what’s happening in your hood with this $3 sticker from the Chemunnie shop on Etsy.

A sticker shaped like a round-bottom flask with an illustration of a sleeping stir bar under a moonlit sky.
Credit: Chemunnie

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

