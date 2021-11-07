C&EN’s 2021 holiday gift guide

Holiday gift ideas
Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life
Chemistry-class toy Create a science scene for your kids’ (or your own) action figures with this set from Playmobil for $20.
Lucite element cubes Luciteria Science captures elements in acrylic cubes. Grab a favorite, like iodine for $115, or collect them all.
Baking a cake tea towel Printed with all the chemistry you need to whip up something scrumptious, this tea towel costs about $24 from the Chemist Tree.
Catalyst spiral notebook Write or doodle in this adorable notebook for about $18 from Flaming Imp.
Chemistry-lab canvas shoulder tote You can show off your chemistry or go incognito with this reversible bag for $25 from Cognitive Surplus.
Caffeine-constellation camper mug Coffee’s key component gets a constellation-inspired look on this mug for $25 from Two Photon Art.
Overnight reaction sticker Let your lab mates know what’s happening in your hood with this $3 sticker from the Chemunnie shop on Etsy.
