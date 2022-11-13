Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Consumer Products

Newscripts

C&EN’s 2022 holiday gift guide

by Bethany Halford
November 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 40
Holiday gift ideas

Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life

Atom tree topper Complete the look of your chemistree with this atom-themed tree topper for $44.99 from the MountTacomaDesign store on Etsy. Available in various sizes and electron colors. Extra electrons cost $2.50 each.

A silver tree topper shaped like an atom with a blue electron.
Credit: MountTacomaDesigns

Nerdy sheet set Bring some chemical bonds to the bedroom with this sheet set for $49.99 from Wayfair.

White sheets with a blue print featuring chemical structures and science objects.
Credit: Wayfair

Soap dispenser Quantify your soap consumption with these silicone-booted Erlenmeyer flask soap dispensers, $39.99 each, from the Calculated Chemist.

An image of soap dispensers that are shaped as erlenmeyer flasks.
Credit: The Calculated Chemist

Test-tube chandelier Use this test-tube chandelier to light up a room or as a decorative flower holder, from the PaniJurek shop on Etsy for around $300. The rainbow of solutions is not included.

Molecule wall art Made from laser-cut, powder-coated steel, this floral interpretation of serotonin livens up blank walls. It is available in three sizes and other molecular structures, starting around $62 from the RoseMetalArtDesigns store on Etsy.

A wall hanging that looks like the structure of serotonin with flowers where heteroatoms would be.
Credit: RoseMetalArtDesigns

Washi tape Resolve to be more decorative in 2023 and then use this chemistry-themed washi tape to stick to your resolution, $5.95 from Cognitive Surplus.

Washi tape with images of glassware.
Credit: Cognitive Surplus

E-waste laboratory art Electronic waste gets a new life in this little laboratory-themed shadow box. Each piece, made by Because Science for $88, is unique and can be customized to feature tiny periodic tables.

A shadow box featuring a laboratory scene made from electronic waste.
Credit: Because Science

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

