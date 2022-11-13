C&EN’s 2022 holiday gift guide

Holiday gift ideas
Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life
Atom tree topper Complete the look of your chemistree with this atom-themed tree topper for $44.99 from the MountTacomaDesign store on Etsy. Available in various sizes and electron colors. Extra electrons cost $2.50 each.
Nerdy sheet set Bring some chemical bonds to the bedroom with this sheet set for $49.99 from Wayfair.
Soap dispenser Quantify your soap consumption with these silicone-booted Erlenmeyer flask soap dispensers, $39.99 each, from the Calculated Chemist.
Test-tube chandelier Use this test-tube chandelier to light up a room or as a decorative flower holder, from the PaniJurek shop on Etsy for around $300. The rainbow of solutions is not included.
Molecule wall art Made from laser-cut, powder-coated steel, this floral interpretation of serotonin livens up blank walls. It is available in three sizes and other molecular structures, starting around $62 from the RoseMetalArtDesigns store on Etsy.
Washi tape Resolve to be more decorative in 2023 and then use this chemistry-themed washi tape to stick to your resolution, $5.95 from Cognitive Surplus.
E-waste laboratory art Electronic waste gets a new life in this little laboratory-themed shadow box. Each piece, made by Because Science for $88, is unique and can be customized to feature tiny periodic tables.
