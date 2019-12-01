Advertisement

Consumer Products

Newscripts

C&EN’s holiday gift guide 2019

by Bethany Halford
December 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 47
Holiday gift ideas

Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life

 

Niels Bohr atom mobile Follow the arc of inspiration with atom-inspired art, designed in collaboration with the Niels Bohr Institute, available for $60 from Hanging Mobile Gallery.

A hanging mobile with a sphere at the center and several arcs of increasing size around it.
Credit: Hanging Mobile Gallery

Laboratory crew socks Put your best foot forward in these glow-in-the-dark socks for $11 from Sock It to Me.

Glowing gray socks with green toes and heels featuring green and blue test tubes and flasks.
Credit: Sock It to Me

Heritage periodic table Cap off the International Year of the Periodic Table with this paperback-sized version of the periodic table filled with tiny samples of each element for $179.40 from Engineered Labs.

An acrylic periodic table filled with small element samples.
Credit: Engineered Labs

Spice label sticker Spice up your kitchen with these labels for your spice jars, available at $25 for 36 stickers at TheChemistTree shop on Etsy.

Multicolored labels with spice names and molecular structures.
Credit: TheChemistTree

Chemistry lab twirler dress Take this dress for a spin for $69 from Princess Awesome. It even has pockets.

A woman wearing a blue dress with a pattern featuring lab ware.
Credit: Princess Awesome

Combination ruler and stencil Draw perfect molecules and access common chemistry physical constants with the laser-engraved, stainless-steel Pocket Chemist from Genius Lab Gear for $11.50.

A credit-card-sized ruler with stencils for drawing molecules.
Credit: Victor Kiryak, @ochemtutor

Softcover notebook Bring chemistry to your journal with this notebook for $11.95 from Cognitive Surplus.

A green notebook with lab-ware images on the cover.
Credit: Cognitive Surplus

Kids’ sequin T-shirt Spark(le) interest in chemistry with this children’s T-shirt, complete with reversible sequins on the flask, for $24.99 from Svaha.

Two long-sleeved, red T-shirts featuring an Erlenmeyer flask with yellow sequins on one and teal sequins on the other.
Credit: Svaha

Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column.Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

