C&EN’s holiday gift guide 2019

Holiday gift ideas
Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life
Niels Bohr atom mobile Follow the arc of inspiration with atom-inspired art, designed in collaboration with the Niels Bohr Institute, available for $60 from Hanging Mobile Gallery.
Laboratory crew socks Put your best foot forward in these glow-in-the-dark socks for $11 from Sock It to Me.
Heritage periodic table Cap off the International Year of the Periodic Table with this paperback-sized version of the periodic table filled with tiny samples of each element for $179.40 from Engineered Labs.
Spice label sticker Spice up your kitchen with these labels for your spice jars, available at $25 for 36 stickers at TheChemistTree shop on Etsy.
Chemistry lab twirler dress Take this dress for a spin for $69 from Princess Awesome. It even has pockets.
Combination ruler and stencil Draw perfect molecules and access common chemistry physical constants with the laser-engraved, stainless-steel Pocket Chemist from Genius Lab Gear for $11.50.
Softcover notebook Bring chemistry to your journal with this notebook for $11.95 from Cognitive Surplus.
Kids’ sequin T-shirt Spark(le) interest in chemistry with this children’s T-shirt, complete with reversible sequins on the flask, for $24.99 from Svaha.
Bethany Halford wrote this week's column.
