Cepsa will upgrade surfactants facility

The Spanish oil and chemicals firm Cepsa will spend about $125 million to expand and upgrade its linear alkylbenzene (LAB) plant in San Roque, Spain. The project will boost capacity for the laundry detergent raw material by 25%, to 250,000 metric tons per year. Cepsa will also convert the plant from hydrofluoric acid technology to the Detal process it developed in the 1990s with UOP. Most new LAB plants use the Detal process.
