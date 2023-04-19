Chemistry in Pictures: Comb-o-matic

Hair care products make a lot of bold claims about smoothing and protecting hair, and it’s reasonable to wonder what data back up such assertions. Plenty of products certainly stand on specious science, but rigorous testing is available. This device from Bossa Nova Vision, on display at in-Cosmetics Global in March, combs a lock of hair over and over again. Sensors in the motor monitor how much force is required to pull the combs through the hair to measure smoothness, lubricity, and detangling efficacy as well as how those qualities change when the hair is treated with various chemical ingredients and formulations. Such a test is often followed by a microscope inspection to gauge how much damage the hair fibers sustained with such thorough handling.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
