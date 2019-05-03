Clariant enables a better mosquito net

Clariant has launched a pesticide-filled polymer masterbatch used to make antimalaria mosquito nets. Adding pyrethroid insecticides to mosquito nets has decreased the incidence of malaria in sub-Saharan regions but also increased resistance in mosquitoes. Clariant’s masterbatch contains the pyrethroid alphacypermethrin plus the growth inhibitor pyriproxyfen. The combination, which Disease Control Technologies uses to make nets, has been evaluated by the World Health Organization, Clariant says.
